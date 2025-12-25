Fatal Ferrari Accident on the Crest

By Mary O’KEEFE

A fatal accident that took two lives occurred on the Angeles Crest Highway on Sunday, Dec. 21.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a call concerning a vehicle versus a wall on the Angeles Crest Highway at mile marker 62.82 at 12:43 p.m. on Sunday, according to a CHP spokesman.

“[LA County] Sheriffs did respond to the incident along with our Montrose Search and Rescue,” said Sgt. John Gilbert, LASD – Crescenta Valley Station.

Members of Los Angeles County Sheriffs, LA County Fire, Montrose Search and Rescue, U.S. Forest Law Enforcement and U.S. Forest Service, fire, responded to the accident along with LASD air support.

The accident involved a Ferrari with two people in the vehicle. The impact caused the vehicle to be engulfed in fire.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his/her injuries.

CHP is conducting the investigation, which is ongoing. There have been several reports on the identity of the victims; however, according to the LA County Coroner’s Office, as of Tuesday one victim had yet to be identified and the identity of the second victim had not been released due to pending identification to the next of kin.