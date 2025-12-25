Crime Blotter

Dec. 19

3700 block of Via Serrano Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge, a man reported that he was checking a family member’s home (the family was out of town) and found the rear glass door had been shattered and rooms were ransacked. 

Items were reported stolen between 7:02 p.m. and 7:28 p.m.

Dec. 17

Gould Mesa and Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada Flintridge, a person reported to deputies that she had parked her vehicle at the location, secured her car and left for a hike. When she returned she found the driver’s side rear window was shattered and her purse with personal items had been stolen. 

The vehicle burglary occurred between 10:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Golden Canyon Truck Trail in Angeles National Forest, a man reported that he had left his electric bike secured on a rack on his vehicle and went for a hike. When he returned he found the bike rack had been cut off the back of his truck and his e-bike had been stolen between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. 

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, deputies responded to a report of theft from a store. Surveillance footage revealed a male, described as Hispanic, about 40 years old, wearing a black mask, dark-colored jacket and glasses, standing by an elevator with a shopping cart. The suspect walked throughout the business and took various items off the clothing racks. 

He exited the store with clothing items without attempting to pay at 5:36 p.m. 

