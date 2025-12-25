Bomb Squad Investigation Shuts Down Local Streets

On Dec. 15 shortly after 7:30 p.m., Glendale police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Los Feliz Boulevard.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found to have outstanding warrants and was subsequently placed under arrest. During a search of his vehicle, officers located items that were considered suspicious, prompting heightened caution.

The vehicle was towed to a nearby police tow yard on the 1500 block of Flower Street.

Officers shared their discovery with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. (LASD) Bomb Squad. Based on the information provided, the Bomb Squad recommended that the immediate area be contained and evacuated pending its arrival.

Glendale police officers and Glendale Fire Dept. personnel worked jointly to evacuate the immediate area to ensure public safety. The LASD Bomb Squad responded to the scene to assess the items.

Simultaneously, the investigation led officers to the 400 block of West Los Feliz Boulevard, an address associated with the suspect. The area was contained pending the service of a search warrant.

During this time, San Fernando Road, Los Feliz Boulevard and several adjacent streets experienced significant traffic congestion.

The search warrant was ultimately served at the West Los Feliz location and that scene was also declared safe at which time the streets were opened up.