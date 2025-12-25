A Legacy Restored: Glendale Replaces Hometown Hero Banner Lost in Eaton Fires 

On Monday, Dec. 8, the City of Glendale honored the legacy of a fallen local hero during a meaningful presentation at Glendale High School. Glendale Police Dept. Captain Alex Krikorian, alongside Annette Ghazarian of the office of the City Manager, presented a replacement Hometown Hero banner to Aurora Barboza Flores, a longtime Glendale High School math teacher, in recognition of her brother, U.S. Marine Pedro Barboza Flores.

Pedro, who was raised in Glendale, lost his life on July 11, 2009 while serving his country in Afghanistan. His name is permanently etched into the City of Glendale’s Memorial Wall outside city hall, a lasting tribute to his sacrifice and service. For many years, Aurora proudly displayed his original Hometown Hero banner in her home, a cherished symbol of remembrance that was tragically lost earlier this year when her home was destroyed in the Eaton Fires.

Upon learning of the loss, Captain Krikorian, a U.S. Marine veteran, Glendale High alumnus and former school resource officer, worked closely with Ghazarian to locate archived materials and recreate the banner. Their efforts culminated in the presentation of a newly recreated Hometown Hero banner, along with a formal commendation from Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian, ensuring Pedro’s service and sacrifice would continue to be honored.

Until her home is rebuilt, Aurora has chosen to display the banner in her classroom where it serves as both a personal tribute and a powerful teaching moment. Through students’ curiosity and conversations, she shares her brother’s story, keeping his memory alive for a new generation. Pedro’s family continues to honor his legacy each year by attending the City of Glendale’s Memorial Day ceremony where his nephews proudly participate in the program, an enduring reminder that his sacrifice remains woven into the fabric of the Glendale community.