GWP Goes Coal Free

Glendale Water & Power’s (GWP) Intermountain Power Project (IPP) agreement has transitioned to a 100% coal-free energy resource, currently operating on natural gas while preparing for future hydrogen use.

The plant is located near Delta, Utah and operated under the supervision of Los Angeles Dept. of Water & Power. This change lowers portfolio emissions, reduces long-term carbon-compliance costs and better aligns Glendale with California’s decarbonization requirements while strengthening reliability and supporting cleaner, more resilient energy utilization.

To learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/3yw4m979.

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Glendale Seeks Community Input on Economic Strategic Plan

The City of Glendale’s Economic Development Division (EDD) is seeking community input as it updates its 3-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan, which will guide the City’s economic priorities and initiatives from 2026 through 2029.

To ensure the plan reflects the community’s needs, Glendale is gathering feedback from local businesses, regional partners, nonprofit organizations, and residents. Input collected through a brief survey will help the City better understand Glendale’s current economic landscape and identify opportunities for future growth, strengthening the city’s economic development efforts to support local businesses and attract new ones.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Share thoughts by Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

Take the survey at Bit.ly/EDPlanSurvey (case sensitive).

For more information about Glendale’s current 3-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan, visit ChooseGlendaleCA.com/strategic-plan.

Artist Submissions Now Open for City of Glendale Public Art Landmarks Projects

The Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept., on behalf of the City of Glendale’s Arts & Culture Commission (ACC), has announced that submissions are now open for the next round of the Citywide Public Art Landmarks RFQ. This initiative will commission up to 10 long-term or permanent public artworks placed throughout the city to enhance public spaces, celebrate Glendale’s cultural diversity and encourage meaningful community engagement.

Applications are open through Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. This RFQ is for qualifications only and applicants should not submit design proposals at this stage. A shortlist of finalists will be selected to develop concepts and will receive a stipend for their design work.

Each location invites imaginative, forward-thinking approaches that elevate the surrounding public environment.

Artists and artist teams are encouraged to consider how their practice aligns with the needs and goals of each site. Applicants may apply to one or multiple opportunities. A shortlist of artists will advance to the next stage to develop and present full design concepts to the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

For more information, visit GlendaleArtsAndCulture.org/PublicArtRFQ. To apply, visit lebasseprojects.submittable.com/submit.