Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Afternoon

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. not in front of neighbors’ houses. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVTC Next Meets in New Year

The CV Town Council will not be meeting in December. Its next meeting is in January.

Music Groups Wanted

Performance groups are invited to apply for the Jewel City Concert Series and the Brand Summer Music Series. Music ensembles must be trios or larger to participate. Interested musicians may visit https://www.glendaleartsandculture.org/performanceseries to apply. Applications close on Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.

The Jewel City Concert Series is an outdoor concert series taking pace in the fall on the Artsakh Paseo located in Glendale’s Downtown Arts & Entertainment District. Performances are scheduled for Saturdays in October from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and must be one set, 60 minutes in duration.

Performance groups will receive a stipend of up to $1,200 per performance.

The Brand Summer Music Series is an outdoor concert series located on the hillside area behind the Brand Library & Art Center. Performances are scheduled for Fridays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and must be one set, 90 minutes in duration. Performance groups will receive a stipend of up to $1,700 per performance.

CVWD Looking to Fill Board Vacancy

Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) will have a vacancy on its board of directors beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Board members provide general oversight, guidance and direction to District staff concerning operations, finances and customer relations. The board typically meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m., and board members are assigned on one to three committees that meet twice a month on average.

The board of directors seeks a board member who has the desire and ability to contribute to informed decision-making and to represent the best immediate and long-term interests of the community. The board also values diversity of opinion and experience.

The position is open to every registered voter who lives within CVWD’s district boundaries and the term lasts until the next election in November 2024.

A copy of the District map is available at www.cvwd.com/board-of-directors- recruitment.

To apply, send a Statement of Interest (resume/CV optional) to employment@cvwd.com or the District’s office by Friday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the District’s general manager James Lee at (818) 248-3925 or jlee@cvwd.com.