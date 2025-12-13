Community: Update on Evacuation of La Canada Hign School

From LASD-CV Station:

Crescenta Valley Station deputies, along with Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, responded to La Cañada High School regarding a hazardous materials incident on Friday, December 12, 2025. At approximately 12:01 PM, school officials contacted the Fire Department after observing two students mixing an unknown liquid substance inside plastic bottles.

Deputies responded to the campus and, out of an abundance of caution, evacuated the building containing the common area restrooms where the bottles of liquid were located. All remaining students were initially instructed to shelter in place and were later evacuated.

Crescenta Valley Station Deputies, in coordination with La Cañada High School personnel, facilitated the orderly release of students to their parents and legal guardians. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson and Explosives Detail responded to the scene, rendered the bottles safe, and took possession of the bottles for further investigation.

Two 16-year-old male juveniles were detained in connection with this incident.

Captain Ryan A. Vienna stated, “The safety of our schools, youth, and community are top priorities. Working collaboratively with school officials and the Fire Department, we are grateful for the safe resolution of this incident. Our investigators will continue their investigation, and we thank the students and community for their cooperation throughout this matter.”

This investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station at 818-248-3464.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

The Crescenta Valley Station would like to remind residents that mixing any chemicals in a plastic bottle can be extremely dangerous. Common cleaners like bleach and ammonia can react and release poisonous gases, leading to severe respiratory issues, chemical burns, or worse.