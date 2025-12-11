Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

Then on Dec. 14 Kyle Cavazos will lead a mindfulness event from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. RSVP at https://arroyosfoothills.org/events/healing-with-nature/.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Food Drive Benefits Bailey Center

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having a food drive on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon in the 2500 block of Cross Street in La Crescenta (behind St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, east of Rosemont Avenue).

Accepted donations are non-perishable food in cans and sealed packets. Recommended are canned tuna, boxed mac-n-cheese, soups and box cereals.

Artist Submissions Now Open for City of Glendale Public Art Landmarks Projects

The Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept., on behalf of the City of Glendale’s Arts & Culture Commission (ACC), has announced that submissions are now open for the next round of the Citywide Public Art Landmarks RFQ. This initiative will commission up to 10 long-term or permanent public artworks placed throughout the city to enhance public spaces, celebrate Glendale’s cultural diversity and encourage meaningful community engagement.

Applications are open through Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. This RFQ is for qualifications only and applicants should not submit design proposals at this stage. A shortlist of finalists will be selected to develop concepts and will receive a stipend for their design work.

Each location invites imaginative, forward-thinking approaches that elevate the surrounding public environment.

Artists and artist teams are encouraged to consider how their practice aligns with the needs and goals of each site. Applicants may apply to one or multiple opportunities. A shortlist of artists will advance to the next stage to develop and present full design concepts to the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

For more information, visit GlendaleArtsAndCulture.org/PublicArtRFQ. To apply, visit lebasseprojects.submittable.com/submit.