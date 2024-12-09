Two Injured in VHHS Stabbing

Los Angeles Police Dept. officers responded to Verdugo Hills High School, located at 10600 Plainview Avenue in Tujunga, at 1:54 p.m. earlier today, Monday. They arrived to find two juvenile victims of a stabbing. The weapon used was a knife, according to LAPD spokesperson Tony Im.

It was reported that both injured juveniles were transported to a local hospital. LAPD is now searching for four male suspects, all juveniles, who reportedly fled the scene in a white four-door Toyota Corolla.

By Mary O’KEEFE