Dear GUSD Students, Employees, Families, and Community,

GUSD is currently investigating a cyber security incident impacting multiple district information technology systems. We will continue to keep our community updated as new information becomes available.

As a precaution, we are asking students and employees not to use district computers and Chromebooks until further notice.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support as we work to restore operations as quickly and as safely as possible.