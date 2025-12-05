City of Glendale Announces Departure of Police Chief Manny Cid

The City of Glendale announced the departure of Police Chief Manny Cid, who has accepted a new role as the next police chief for the Anaheim Police Dept.

Chief Cid is credited with transforming the Glendale Police Dept. and strengthening public safety citywide. During his tenure, he championed advancements in technology, training and modern policing strategies, most notably through the development and implementation of the Real-Time Intelligence Center (RTIC). This initiative has reshaped Glendale’s approach to crime prevention, community safety and emergency response. Beyond operational achievements, Chief Cid elevated the professionalism, integrity and accountability of the department.

“Chief Cid’s impact on Glendale is lasting and profound,” said Mayor Ara Najarian. “He strengthened our systems, deepened our partnerships and reinforced a culture of excellence that will continue benefiting our community for years to come. We are proud of his accomplishments and grateful for the leadership he has brought to our city and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

“This opportunity came to Chief Cid because of his remarkable leadership skills and what he accomplished at Glendale PD,” said City Manager Roubik Golanian. “This was an extremely hard decision for him to make and ultimately it takes him closer to home, closer to family and provides an opportunity for continued career growth. We support his decision wholeheartedly, even as we know we are losing an extraordinary asset.”

As Glendale prepares for this transition, Deputy Chief Robert William will serve as interim police chief, alongside the capable Glendale Police Dept. command staff. Deputy Chief William brings extensive experience, deep organizational knowledge and a long-standing commitment to the Glendale community.

The City of Glendale will begin the process to identify the next permanent police chief.

Chief Cid was the third Glendale Police Dept. alumnus serving as a police chief in California, joining former Glendale Captain Rafael Quintero, now chief of police in Burbank, and former Glendale Police Lieutenant Daniel Suttles, who also serves as a police chief in the City of Atascadero. Their collective success reflects the strength of Glendale’s training, leadership development and professional culture.