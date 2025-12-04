Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, Dec. 6. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. (bathrooms also available there). Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Solis Chosen as New BOS Chair

At Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting LA County Supervisor – 1st District Hilda Solis assumed the role of chair of the supervisors. She succeeds Kathryn Barger, 5th District supervisor. Solis leads the board in her final year.

Solis assumed the role on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Artist Submissions Now Open for City of Glendale Public Art Landmarks Projects

The Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept., on behalf of the City of Glendale’s Arts & Culture Commission (ACC), has announced that submissions are now open for the next round of the Citywide Public Art Landmarks RFQ. This initiative will commission up to 10 long-term or permanent public artworks placed throughout the city to enhance public spaces, celebrate Glendale’s cultural diversity and encourage meaningful community engagement.

Applications are open through Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. This RFQ is for qualifications only and applicants should not submit design proposals at this stage. A shortlist of finalists will be selected to develop concepts and will receive a stipend for their design work.

Each location invites imaginative, forward-thinking approaches that elevate the surrounding public environment.

Artists and artist teams are encouraged to consider how their practice aligns with the needs and goals of each site. Applicants may apply to one or multiple opportunities. A shortlist of artists will advance to the next stage to develop and present full design concepts to the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

For more information, visit GlendaleArtsAndCulture.org/PublicArtRFQ. To apply, visit lebasseprojects.submittable.com/submit.

City of Glendale Announces Opportunity to Claim Uncashed Checks and Deposits

The City of Glendale is working to return to their rightful owners unclaimed checks and deposits that have been unclaimed for more than three years. If no one claims the money within 45 to 60 days of the first notice, the funds will become the City’s property.

Some smaller amounts, such as unclaimed funds under $15 that have been outstanding for over a year, may automatically be transferred to the City’s General Fund without public notice.

A claim has to be filed by Dec. 9 by one of the following two methods:

– Submit a claim form to the Finance Department through the city’s website.

– Submit a claim online through the unclaimed property portal.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mryvpr77.