Barger Provides Open Letter Regarding Briggs and Foothill Proposed Project

From Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger:

Thank you to everyone who participated in the Nov. 6 community meeting on the proposed La Crescenta Apartments Project at Foothill Boulevard and Briggs Avenue. I deeply value your feedback and clearly heard your concerns.

In response, I have formally communicated the community’s concerns to the project developer, Abode Communities.

Additionally, I want you to also know exactly what I am advocating for on your behalf. I have asked the developer to address four key issues:

Building Height and Scale: A five-story structure is significantly taller than the one- and two-story buildings that define this section of Foothill Boulevard. I’ve requested a reconsideration of the building’s height and density. Parking Impacts: More on-site parking would limit the potential impacts of overflow onto nearby neighborhoods and small businesses. Traffic Safety: Incorporation of traffic-safety improvements are requested to improve safe vehicular ingress/egress from Foothill Boulevard. Clarity on Future Tenants: I have requested clear information regarding the intended population, eligibility criteria, lengths of stay, on-site services and transition plans.

It was unclear at the outcome of the community meeting how these services and operations were intended to be provided.

I have also urged the developer to maintain communication with the Crescenta Valley Town Council and local stakeholders to ensure transparency throughout this process.

I also want to acknowledge the broader state laws shaping housing development and the limitations placed on the County’s ability to enforce these developments locally. Under SB 9 and State Density Bonus Laws, certain housing

developments can proceed “by right,” without local government approval if they meet state requirements. This statewide shift limits local control and makes it difficult to enforce orderly development in neighborhoods, which makes transparent

communication and voluntary responsiveness from developers even more critical.

I remain committed to supporting affordable housing while protecting the unique character and quality of life in the Crescenta Valley.

Kathryn Barger, Supervisor

LA County Fifth District