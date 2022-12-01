Christmas Parade Planned

The Montrose Christmas Parade, supported by the City of Glendale and several sponsors, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6:10 p.m.

Off-ramp Cleanup

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue 210 freeway off-ramp is Saturday, Dec. 3. Volunteers meet at the 2700 block of Altura Avenue at 7:30 a.m. for instructions, safety vests and tools.

CVHS Seeking HOF Nominations

Crescenta Valley High School will be accepting nominations for the CV Hall Of Fame. To nominate an athlete, email their name and resume to CoachGossard@aol.com.

Voting will take place Dec. 6.

GWP Hosts Electric Car Guest Drive

Glendale Water & Power is sponsoring an electric car guest drive event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glendale City Hall parking lot. The event is an educational demonstration and test drives will feature a wide variety of electric vehicles (EVs) including the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model S, Ford F150 Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach E, Chevy Bolt and several others.

Residents interested in test driving the EVs must register on the event website at https://gwp.evnavigator.com/ecgd.html. Guests who are interested in only viewing the EVs and learning about GWP’s EV and conservation programs do not need to pre-register online and can attend the event at any time. It is being held at City Hall Complex at 120 N. Isabel St. Free parking for is located at 650 E. Wilson Ave.

More information about the event is available at the electric car guest drive website at https://gwp.evnavigator.com/ecgd.html.

Rosemont Preserve Educational Tour – Insects in Trouble

On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the community is invited to learn about the frightening decline in the insect population, the adverse consequences to people and how the public can help reverse this crisis. Dr. Jim Hogue, an insect admirer and expert, will be visiting the Rosemont Preserve to speak about this subject. He teaches evolution and entomology (study of insects) at California State University, Northridge and he manages CSUN’s Biological Collections including about 100,000 insect specimens. Dr. Hogue co-authored the “Field Guide to Beetles of California.” He grew up in Los Angeles, earned a B.S. in Biology from UCLA and his M.S. and Ph.D. in Aquatic Ecology at Utah State University.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages. No reservation required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

The Rosemont Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain-link fence. Please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., and walk two blocks north to the Preserve. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot can contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at rosemontfriends@gmail.com. Wear sturdy shoes to walk the trail and bring water.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 3, there will be an “open gate” event at the Rosemont Preserve. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

Blood Drive Scheduled

Crescenta Valley Water District is holding a blood drive on Monday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its facility at 3730 Glenwood Ave. in La Crescenta. To make an appointment, call (800) 879-4484 or visit https://giftoflife.lstream.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/105067.