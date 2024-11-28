CV Weekly Holiday Office Hours

The offices of CV Weekly will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

CCLCF Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge’s Thanksgiving Day 5K Run/Walk returns today, Thursday, Nov. 28. The professionally timed race, now in its third decade, begins at 8:30 a.m. at Olberz Park, One Civic Center Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. Cash prizes will be given to the top three finishers in the men’s and women’s categories and winners in each age category will receive handmade ceramic medals. The kids’ mile will be timed this year and will begin at 9:30 a.m. The top three finishers for boys and girls will receive trophies.

The race will feature a new route and a costume contest.

For more information visit CCLCF.org/run or call (818) 790-4353.

City of La Cañada Flintridge Emphasizes Leash Laws

The City of La Cañada Flintridge, in partnership with Pasadena Humane, is launching an initiative to educate residents about the City’s leash laws and increase enforcement at Mayor’s Discovery Park, where complaints about unleashed dogs have increased.

The City’s leash laws require that all dogs be kept on a leash no longer than six feet in length and dogs must remain under full control of their owner or custodian while in public, including at City parks and on trails, or upon private property other than that of the dog owner.

Beginning in December, the City will increase the presence of animal control officers from Pasadena Humane at Mayor’s Discovery Park. The primary goal is to educate park visitors about leash laws and promote responsible pet ownership. However, in cases of non-compliance, appropriate enforcement actions may be taken.

For more information on leash laws in La Cañada Flintridge, visit the City’s animal control webpage.

Student Ceramic Sale at GCC

Glendale Community College is having its semi-annual student ceramics sale on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Food will also be available for purchase.

Free parking in Lot 8.

GCC is located at 1500 Verdugo Blvd. in Glendale

Electric Car & Bike Guest Drive

The City of Glendale is having a test drive opportunity for e-bikes and EVs on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glendale City Hall parking lot, 120 N. Isabel St. in Glendale. Explore a wide variety of electric vehicles, including the Tesla Cybertruck, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Model Y. Also, test ride the latest electric bikes from top manufacturers.

Parking at 650 E. Wilson Ave. in Glendale.

RSVP to test drive an electric car at https://gwp.evnavigator.com/evdrive.html; no RSVP needed to test an electric bike.