Glendale Police Investigators Arrest Two Suspects in Connection with the Stabbing of Three Glendale Men

After several days of investigative work, Glendale Police Homicide detectives have identified and arrested Vahe Gyurjinyan, 18, as the primary suspect responsible for the stabbing of three men on Nov. 17 in the City of Glendale.

Glendale police officers had responded to reports of multiple stabbings in the

area of San Rafael Avenue and Dryden Street. They determined that a fight had broken out between several men following a road rage incident. The three victims had received serious, but non-fatal, wounds resulting from the attack and were transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated.

Gyurjinyan, a Glendale resident, was arrested for charges related to the attack on Nov. 19. Earlier on Nov. 21 the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple charges against Gyurjinyan, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Gyurjinyan remains in custody awaiting his court date.

A juvenile male was also connected to the assault and was arrested on Nov. 21 for robbery charges. Homicide detectives have submitted the juvenile’s case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and are awaiting a filing decision.