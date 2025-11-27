WEATHER WATCH

By Mary O’KEEFE

I was going to write about COP30, (30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) though the U.S. did not have representatives attending – but California did. Holy cats – what is going on with the U.S.? Even if you want to pretend that climate change is not a real thing (which again – holy cats!) the expanding climate saving businesses, like renewable energy, are growing. China filled any climate gap that was made with the absence of U.S. representation. China rose to the top as a climate avenger reaching deals with countries and building its influence; however, this is not what I will be writing about this week because our paper is reaching you on Thanksgiving … and therefore I would like to tilt into the “blessings” wind.

First of all, we all know that the Plymouth Thanksgiving story of Native Americans bringing food to help the pilgrims and how they all shared a wonderful harvest is more myth than reality.

According to David Silverman’s book, “This Land Is Their Land: The Wampanoag Indians, Plymouth Colony and the Troubled History of Thanksgiving,” as reported by the Smithsonian when the pilgrims landed at Plymouth in 1620 the Wampanoag sachem (chief) Ousamequin offered the new arrivals an entente, or agreement, primarily as a way to protect the Wampanoags against their rivals, the Narragansetts. For 50 years, the alliance was tested by colonial land expansion, the spread of disease and the exploitation of resources on Wampanoag land. Then tensions ignited into war, known as King Philip’s War (or the Great Narragansett War); the conflict devastated the Wampanoags and forever shifted the balance of power in favor of European arrivals.

According to reports, the Wampanoags and the Pilgrims did actually feast together, each bringing their own special dish to the table. This event did create a friendship, which helped form that treaty, until King Philip’s War. So it is really the time of the treaty that we now recognize Thanksgiving as a time to thank God and the Earth and to reflect on those blessings.

So in that vein, I hope everyone takes time on Thanksgiving day to take a moment and think about all the things that are working in your lives. And if you can, think about how you can share with others the blessings that you have received. The local food banks, like Bailey Center, are working so hard to get donations (of food and money) to share food with the growing number of individuals and families who are in need. There have been a lot of lay-offs this past year and there are many who are looking for support for the first time. St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church (2563 Foothill Blvd.) hosts a free Farmer’s Market for families on the first and third Thursday of the month. We also help support the Bailey Center, and the Fire House at St. Luke’s has a free library and food box in front of the building. I can tell you – we are seeing an increase in need. One of my blessings that I will count this year is that I get the chance to not only help others but also get to know them. These people typically just need a little help; however, perhaps more importantly they need to know that someone cares. This is especially what I found with families who have been affected by the January fires in Altadena. It is so important that we continue to support these families. The fires are over but their fears and their journeys through the red tape of permitting are not even close to being over.

So take time for family and friends today. Turn inward and, depending on your faith, take time to thank God for the blessings you have received and, regardless of faith, take a moment to thank the Earth for its bounty. And then turn outward and find ways you can help others.

Happy Thanksgiving.

