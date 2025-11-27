New LA County Rent Relief Program Announced

As thousands of LA County residents continue to recover from the 2025 Palisades, Eaton, and other wildfires, and amid increasing financial pressures tied to federal actions impacting vulnerable households, the Los Angeles County Dept. of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA), in partnership with The Center by Lendistry, will soon launch the Emergency Rent Relief Program.

Directed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, this new program will deploy over $23 million in targeted rental and mortgage relief to eligible landlords. The goal is to prevent eviction, stabilize households, preserve naturally occurring affordable housing and protect vulnerable tenants countywide.

Information about the Emergency Rent Relief Program is available now at lacountyrentrelief.com. Applications are not being accepted yet; however, landlords and tenants may complete the online interest form to receive updates and be notified when the application period for landlords opens later this year.

“DCBA has built and delivered multiple large-scale rent relief programs, and this new Emergency Rent Relief Program continues our commitment to stabilizing families during crisis,” said Rafael Carbajal, director of DCBA. “This is about preventing homelessness, protecting vulnerable communities and ensuring that no household falls through the cracks as they recover.”

“At a time when families and small landlords are juggling wildfire recovery and rising financial pressures, this program provides a crucial lifeline,” said Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, president & CEO of The Center by Lendistry. “We’re proud to partner with DCBA to help make sure relief reaches the people who need it most and to stabilize the communities that make LA County home.”

The Emergency Rent Relief Program builds on DCBA’s history of delivering relief quickly and effectively, including:

The LA County Rent Relief Program, which delivered more than $81 million for COVID-era rental debt (2023-24)

The Household Relief Grant, which delivered more than $31 million in wildfire relief to displaced households earlier in 2025

For program updates, visit lacountyrentrelief.com.