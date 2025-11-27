CV Weekly Offices Closed for Holiday

The offices of the CV Weekly will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The offices will reopen at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 1.

Old Town Montrose/Small Business Saturday

The Montrose Shopping Park (MSP) merchants are having their annual tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 28 at the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue. The community is invited to this free kickoff to the holiday season.

Small Business Saturday is on Saturday, Nov. 29. Many MSP merchants will be offering specials during that day and the MSP spinning wheel will also give shoppers a chance at winning a variety of giveaways, specials & prizes – while they last.

For details on this event, see the Nov. 20 cover story in www.cvweekly.com/NEWS or visit www.shopmontrose.com.

Car Show on Saturday

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, with Albertsons supermarket, is having a car show in the Albertsons parking lot, 6240 Foothill Blvd., on Saturday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On-site will be an assortment of classic and vintage vehicles.

Free to attend.

CV Town Council Hosting Christmas Tree Lighting

The Crescenta Valley Town Council invites the community to the annual Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library.

The evening will feature festive performances by the Valley View Student Choir and Crescenta Valley High School’s elite singing group, the Charismatics. The Friends of the Library will provide refreshments and family-friendly activities, ensuring a warm and spirited kickoff to the holiday season.

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade Apps Now Available

Applications for the Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade are now available on the Christmas parade website https://montrosechristmasparade.com. Those interested should click on the “Entry Forms” link at the top of the home page. The Scout application is coming soon. The theme this year is “The Christmas Time Machine.”

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 6 and begins at 6:10 p.m.

City of Glendale Announces Opportunity to Claim Uncashed Checks and Deposits

The City of Glendale is working to return to their rightful owners unclaimed checks and deposits that have been unclaimed for more than three years. If no one claims the money within 45 to 60 days of the first notice, the funds will become the City’s property.

Some smaller amounts, such as unclaimed funds under $15 that have been outstanding for over a year, may automatically be transferred to the City’s General Fund without public notice.

A claim has to be filed by Dec. 9 by one of the following two methods:

– Submit a claim form to the Finance Department through the city’s website.

– Submit a claim online through the unclaimed property portal.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mryvpr77.