FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

A Heart of Thanksgiving

I know that many people sit around the Thanksgiving table prepared to share the things for which they’re thankful. I wish I was that organized – I’m not. However, that doesn’t mean I’m not thankful.

I’m thankful that our family can gather around the Thanksgiving table. This year, Steve and I are invited to the house of my son’s in-laws. Not only do they live nearby but Steve and I love them. And even though many of our immediate family members are far away I’m so thankful for my son’s in-laws and that they’ve invited us to share their Thanksgiving table.

I’m thankful for my husband. I’m not always the nicest gal in the world (I know – shocker!) and I appreciate his patience.

As I take a breath, I’m incredibly thankful for the Crescenta Valley Weekly. After 16 (yikes!) years you might think I’d get bored doing this job. Nope – I truly believe that no one can do this job as well as I and I’m grateful to come into so many homes week after week.

Though I’d like to think I’m perfect, the fact is I’m not (I know – another shocker!). Our proofreader Anne McNeill keeps me in line and has taught me so much over the years.

Looking around I have to say how grateful I am for our writers and photographers. Though many have come and gone over the years (and I’m thankful for them all), Mary O’Keefe and Charly Shelton have been by my side since we started this journey. My friendship with Mary has evolved over the years; she has seen me through thick and thin and I’m thankful to call her my “work wife.”

Rachelle Miller has been the office manager here at the CV Weekly since 2018. She ties it all together and keeps us all on schedule.

Our columnists bring a sense of history and depth to our valley. I’m so grateful to them; they bust their humps every week, sharing the history that we value so much.

Extending that “attitude of gratitude,” I want to say thank you to our sales reps who have probably too often heard “No” when approaching a potential advertiser. But smart advertisers know the value of spreading the word about their business or service via the CV Weekly.

Which leads me to our readers. I’m so grateful that you all appreciate what it is we do here. I’ve seen that appreciation in many forms over the years – from notes of thanks that were mailed to us to much-needed (should I say always needed?) cash. I wish that I could say, “We don’t need it – take it back” but the truth is this paper needs and appreciates the support we get.

So to all I extend warm wishes for a safe and joyful Thanksgiving.