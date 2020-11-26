Felon Arrested for Child Endangerment, Firearms Violations and Identity Theft

On Monday, Nov. 23 at approximately 9 a.m., officers from the Special Enforcement Detail of the Glendale Police Dept. conducted a probation compliance check at a residence on the 500 block of East Maple Street. A male who resides at the location, identified as 40-year-old Samvel Khachaturyan, was on active felony probation for identity theft and possession of a loaded firearm.

Upon arrival, officers contacted Khachaturyan at the residence and conducted a search. During a search of Khachaturyan’s residence, officers located the following items: two loaded handguns, one unloaded firearm, a tactical body armor vest, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, handgun magazines, credit card skimming devices, several notebooks and folders containing other people’s identity profiles, blank credit cards with magnetic strips, several laptop computers and printing equipment along with dozens of California ID cards, passports, credit cards and Social Security cards in other people’s names (both real and fraudulent).

Khachaturyan was arrested and booked for multiple charges including child endangerment (since one of the loaded handguns was unsecured and accessible to a child), identity theft along with being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and body armor.