Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death in Popular Pasadena Park

On Tuesday, Nov. 24 at approximately 7:52 a.m., Pasadena Police Dept. received a phone call from a citizen regarding an unresponsive female in the Hahamonga Watershed Park at the border of La Cañada Flintridge. Officers arrived on scene and located the adult female victim on the ground, near the northwest parking lot. Responding officers approached the victim to render aid and immediately realized the victim was deceased.

Officers began their canvassing efforts to locate potential evidence and/or witnesses. Pasadena Police homicide detectives responded to the scene and continued with the investigation.

Preliminarily, foul play is suspected as the victim was found with visible physical injuries. The location of occurrence is still under investigation.

This is an active investigation and detectives are currently following up with all leads. The motive remains unknown and there were no further details as of Tuesday afternoon.

The victim is a Hispanic or White female and believed to be between 35 and 45 years old. Investigators from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office responded to the scene and took possession of the deceased. The victim’s identity has not been determined.

Pasadena Police is urging anyone with information about this case to call the Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or information may be reported anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by using a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.