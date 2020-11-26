CV Town Council Seeks County Advice on Eagle Canyon Channel Trail

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

With endorsements and support from those in favor of establishing the Eagle Channel Trail ringing in the ears of CV Town Council members on Thursday night, councilmembers opted to get additional advice from the Dept. of Public Works, Los Angeles County before making any decisions.

Among the information asked of Public Works will be direction on establishing a public forum to gather additional information from interested residents and invested stakeholders on the proposed trail. While much support for the pedestrian corridor was shared during the Zoom meeting, with proponents citing walkability and safety for the community as key reasons for the trail to be established, councilmembers were reluctant to move forward without first gathering input from more of the public in the new year. The question, though, was how to gather this information in a time of a national pandemic.

Acknowledging that not everyone is tech-savvy and comfortable on a virtual platform, such as Zoom, the need to reach out to the community in a timely manner trumped those concerns. A decision on how to accomplish that, however, was put on hold until a presentation to the council by Public Works could be made.

Mike Leum, a resident whose yard butts up to the proposed trail, echoed the need for outreach from the council stating, “No one has performed outreach to stakeholders like me.”

A recent outreach by CV Water District regarding a sewer replacement project on Janet Lee Drive was mentioned as an example of a positive effort. The water district had set up a table at Two Strike Park, just south of Janet Lee Drive, notifying patrons of the park, many of whom were nearby residents, of the upcoming work on Janet Lee. A similar type of outreach was requested.

In other news, Ines Chessum of the Land Use Committee (LUC) made a presentation on some of the proposed projects for the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County in La Crescenta. Among those was the recommendation by the LUC for approval of a subdivision at 2212 Maurice in La Crescenta.

Discussion was also held regarding the density bonus ordinance that allows developers to not conform to affordable housing restrictions. Concern was raised that the ordinance would negatively affect housing in the Crescenta Valley.

Regarding a proposal at Foothill and Briggs, developers need to resubmit plans while across the street at 2434 Foothill Blvd., the plans for a multi-unit apartment building have been submitted. The LUC is unsure what its progress is.

Librarian Marta Wiggins shared that the La Crescenta Library remains among the top libraries in LA County. Borrowings at the library have remained stable with approximately 3,000 items being checked out per week during the pandemic, which is on par with pre-COVID-19 times. She also noted that 277 shots were administered at the free flu shot clinic held last month.

She said that though the library will not host its traditional Christmas tree lighting, there will be a Christmas tree set up and lit in early December.

Dr. Vivian Ekchian, superintendent of the Glendale Unified School District, reported that the district has partnered with eight local hospitals to continue getting advice on allowing students back onto campuses. These include how often employees and students should be tested for COVID-19; personnel were told that testing every day is not recommended. She added that she and the schools’ staffs are looking forward to 2021 to gradually allow children onto campus. A survey will be distributed to parents to see what the interest is in allowing their students to attend Glendale schools in-person. Dr. Ekchian also commented on claims she has received that people have snuck onto school campuses and urged those who see this type of unsafe action to call her on her cellphone; she recited that number for the audience.

Officer Cooper of the California Highway Patrol said that the annual CHiPs For Kids charity event has been modified due to COVID-19. Unwrapped toys will be collected at CHP stations and at local Walgreens stores beginning on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

He also spoke about radar trailers that have been popular in alerting drivers who drive excessively fast. Unfortunately the trailers that are dedicated to the area are inoperable though repairs are underway. When repaired, two will be deployed in La Crescenta.

CVTC President Harry Leon commended Cooper for his diligence in this matter. Concerns were raised about speed enforcement in the Upper Briggs area. Cooper noted that he is hopeful that the addition of four new officers will curtail speeders but recommends that either the CHP or CVTC is alerted by citizens who witness speeding drivers.

The meeting adjourned at just past 9 p.m. The next meeting, which will include the installation of the newly elected town council members, will be on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Also at that meeting will be the election of the executive board.