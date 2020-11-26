Convicted Felon Found in Possession of a Loaded Handgun

On Nov. 17 just after 9 a.m., a patrol officer noticed a vehicle with expired registration and tinted windows traveling in the area of Alameda Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard. The officer initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Findley of Alhambra, regarding the violations.

Findley told the officer that he was on probation for identity theft. A records check revealed that Findley was on probation for ID theft and was also a convicted felon.

During the investigation, officers located a large amount of cash and a search of the vehicle produced methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, approximately 40 credit cards in various names and gift cards along with driver’s licenses in other people’s names and a loaded unregistered handgun. Findley was subsequently arrested and booked for suspicion of robbery, ID theft and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.