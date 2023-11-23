CVW Offices Closed for Holiday

The offices of the Crescenta Valley Weekly will be closed today, Nov. 23, and tomorrow, Nov. 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Warm Wishes from CVCA

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Crescenta Valley Community Association has moved its monthly meeting to Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information.

Montrose Christmas Parade

The Montrose Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 6:10 p.m. It begins just east of Rosemont Avenue and travels to the intersection of Montrose Avenue and Verdugo Road.

For more information, visit https://montrosechristmasparade.com/.

Electric Car Guest Drive Event

GWP’s Electric Car Guest Drive event is on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature a wide variety of electric cars including the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and popular electric bikes from various manufacturers. Reserve a spot to test drive these electric cars. Educational representatives will be available to discuss methods of charging EVs at home, work and in public and provide general information about owning an EV.

The event will be held at Glendale City Hall, 613 E. Broadway in Glendale.

CVWD Looking to Fill Board Vacancy

Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) will have a vacancy on its board of directors beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

Board members provide general oversight, guidance and direction to District staff concerning operations, finances and customer relations. The board typically meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m., and board members are assigned on one to three committees that meet twice a month on average.

The board of directors seeks a board member who has the desire and ability to contribute to informed decision-making and to represent the best immediate and long-term interests of the community. The board also values diversity of opinion and experience.

The position is open to every registered voter who lives within CVWD’s district boundaries and the term lasts until the next election in November 2024.

A copy of the District map is available at www.cvwd.com/board-of-directors- recruitment.

To apply, send a Statement of Interest (resume/CV optional) to employment@cvwd.com or the District’s office by Friday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the District’s general manager James Lee at (818) 248-3925 or jlee@cvwd.com.