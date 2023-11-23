CVTC Meeting Includes Holiday Tips, Discusses Building Code Issues

By Mikaela STONE

The Crescenta Valley Town Council meeting on Nov. 16 had a positive start as representatives of the county fire department reported that there had been no fires since last month’s report. However, with Thanksgiving coming up they offered words of warning. The holiday is a notoriously busy day for first responders due to the number of calls received pertaining to cooking fires. The fire department reminded the community to “stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop, don’t leave the house while cooking turkey … [and] make sure the turkey is fully thawed before putting it in the deep fryer.” Deep frying should be done outside with no flammable objects, including cars, near the cooking implements.

Law enforcement also issued a general warning regarding the few home break-ins that occurred in October. Most perpetrators entered by removing the screen on an open back window; the public was urged to prevent these types of incidents by closing all windows.

The meeting also touched on building code issues. Volunteers representing the CVTC Land Use Committee continue to oppose plans that would allow the erection of an apartment building on Foothill Boulevard that breaks multiple local codes, including building height. Permits were granted in spite of these infractions due to the landlord’s intention to meet the minimum number of affordable apartments necessary to waive certain building specifications. While the shortage of affordable housing remains an issue that the Crescenta Valley Town Council has and will continue to address, dissenters feel that the affordable housing offered by this building is not worth the potential problems it will cause – namely traffic congestion and parking issues on Foothill.

The Land Use Committee is not the only entity with issues regarding the management of cars. Dissent among neighbors of the 3000 block of Frances Avenue and the U Matter Luxury Resort continues to grow. U Matter, located near the corner of Ramsdell and Frances avenues, has hosted an event celebrating its planned opening with a party that neighbors found disruptive due to noise levels and valet parking on Frances Avenue. The Crescenta Valley Town Council encouraged citizens to attend the upcoming Land Use Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., to voice their opinions. For those unable to attend, a survey is planned that will be available on the Crescenta Valley Town Council website.

In other news, the CV Chamber celebrated its new mayor. Dwight Sityar was chosen for the position. In the past, Sityar has helped to coordinate multiple community events, such as the 9/11 motorcade.

Upcoming events in the community include the 9th Annual La Crescenta Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library that will kick off the holiday season. The Valley View Elementary choir and members of the VFW and American Legion will be present to spread holiday cheer. On Dec. 5 from 4-7 p.m. the Library is also having a workshop for adults and teens to make holiday gifts. The workshop will teach kirigami folding paper techniques as well as no-sew textile methods.

The next meeting of the CV Town Council is Dec. 21.