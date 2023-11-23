Burglary Suspects Arrested

According to the CV Sheriff’s Station, at 0358 hours, Crescenta Valley Station deputies responded to a trespassing call in the 800 block of Berkshire Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge. The owner of the property, which is under construction, had seen suspects on the property via security cameras. The suspects then cut the cameras.

Deputies arrived and conducted their investigation. During the investigation, the homeowner saw the suspects and pointed them out to CVSS personnel. The two suspects were detained without incident.

The suspects had stolen an electrical power box, which was recovered. The suspects were also connected to a stolen vehicle that was parked nearby. The suspects were arrested for burglary, driving without owner’s consent and possession of burglary tools. They were booked at the Crescenta Valley station and are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

CVSS personnel attribute the successful arrest in part to the property owner having a quality camera system.