GUSD, GTA Reach Tentative Agreement

Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) and the Glendale Teachers Association (GTA) has reached a tentative agreement with (GTA) for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

The tentative agreement includes an ongoing 4% wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2023 and an additional 2% one-time payment for the 2024-25 school year. It also includes updated standards for evaluations for certificated employees and an early notification incentive for employees planning to retire or resign at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

“This agreement underscores our shared commitment with our labor partners at the negotiation table to maximize compensation for our educators, especially in light of current fiscal challenges,” said Board of Education President Shant Sahakian. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to working together with our valued educators, in collaboration with families and community members, in the best interest of our students.”

The tentative agreement also includes no changes to the current Blue Shield employee healthcare plans or the District’s contribution to plans for the 2024-25 school year. According to information from GTA, this agreement also includes a commitment that future savings on health and welfare benefits that may result from the work of the 2024-25 Employment Benefits Committee will be subject to negotiations.

“I am grateful to our District and GTA leaders who worked collaboratively to reach an agreement that provides our dedicated education professionals with the compensation they deserve,” said GUSD Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson. “I look forward to continued conversations about how we can better support educators and staff to the benefit of all students.”

As a next step, the GTA membership will vote on the ratification of the tentative agreement; the GTA board of directors recommends a yes vote on the tentative agreement. Members have from Monday, Dec. 2 to Friday, Dec. 6 to vote on the contract.

Once the vote is taken, the GUSD board of education will vote on the final approval of the contract.

