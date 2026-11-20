From GUSD:

Update on Today’s Shelter-in-Place Procedures in the Crescenta Valley Area

Dear Glendale Unified Families, Staff and Community,

I want to share an update regarding today’s shelter-in-place procedures at Crescenta Valley High School and several of its neighboring campuses. Most importantly, all students and staff are safe, and all campuses have returned to normal operations.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. this morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Crescenta Valley Station received information regarding a reported threat against Crescenta Valley High School. At the direction of law enforcement, Crescenta Valley High School was placed under a shelter-in-place directive. As an added precaution, La Crescenta Elementary School and CLOUD Preschool were also directed to shelter in place due to their close proximity.

Rosemont Middle School briefly sheltered in place while school officials confirmed there was no impact to their campus. Shelter-in-place procedures remained in effect at the other three campuses as law enforcement continued its investigation.

Law enforcement conducted a thorough search of Crescenta Valley High School and determined that the reported threat was not credible. All remaining restrictions were lifted at approximately 12:12 p.m. No injuries were reported. Additional District staff arrived at the affected schools to provide support throughout today’s incident. Counselors will also be available in the CVHS library for any CVHS students who would like additional support. Resources are always available for all students through the GUSD Student Wellness Department.

I know that receiving news of a lockdown or shelter-in-place can be concerning for families. Unfortunately, schools across the country must be prepared to respond to reported threats, including those that ultimately turn out to be unfounded. While we are grateful that today’s threat was determined not to be credible, I want to assure our community that we will never take a chance when it comes to the safety of our students and staff. Every reported threat is taken seriously, and we will always work closely with law enforcement to take the necessary precautions to protect our school communities.

I am incredibly grateful to our staff for the calm and responsible way they responded throughout the day to keep our students safe, and to our students for their cooperation and maturity in following directions during a challenging situation. I also want to thank our families for their patience, understanding, and trust as we worked through this situation. My sincere appreciation goes to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Crescenta Valley Station, Glendale Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and our other law enforcement partners for their quick response and thorough investigation.

The well-being of our students and staff will always come first. We take that responsibility seriously every day, and we are grateful for the continued partnership of our families, staff, and community in helping us keep our schools safe and welcoming places for every student.

Sincerely,

Dr. Darneika Watson

GUSD, Superintendent of Schools