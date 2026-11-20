School Threat at Crescenta Valley High School

At approximately 9:15 AM, Crescenta Valley Station received information regarding a threat made against Crescenta Valley High School. The school is currently on lockdown, and deputies are on scene with assistance from Temple Station, Altadena Station, Santa Clarita Valley Station, the California Highway Patrol, and Glendale Police Department.

Out of an abundance of caution, La Crescenta Elementary School and Cloud Preschool have been placed on shelter-in-place orders by the district.

Members of the public may see unmanned aircraft operating in the area. These aircraft are part of the law enforcement response and are being utilized in coordination with Glendale Police Department.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries. Detectives are actively investigating the credibility of the threat.