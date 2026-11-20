FOLLOWUP:

All school were released from shelter in place (including La Crescenta Elementary, Cloud Preschool and Crescenta Valley High School). According to Sgt. John Gilbert of the CV Sheriff’s Station, there was no evidence of a credible threat.

Crescenta Valley High School is on lockdown/shelter in place due to a threat received by the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to a message sent to parents, “This may be a hoax, but it is being thoroughly investigated and due to their proximity GUSD has asked that La Crescenta Elementary and Cloud Preschool also shelter in place,” per a GUSD statement.

All students and staff are currently safe; more information will be shared when available.