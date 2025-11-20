Neda Farid Nominated to the California School Board Delegate Assembly

By Eliza PARTIKA

GUSD board of education member Neda Farid was chosen as the GUSD nominee for the California School Board Association’s (CSBA) Delegate Assembly for District 23A.

Glendale Unified School District is part of Subregion 23A of the California School Board Association, one of 13 districts that comprise the region. The GUSD board can nominate a member of its board or someone from its region to the two available seats.

For the past several years, two GUSD board members have been elected to serve terms in the CSBA Delegate Assembly; most recently board members Shant Sahakian and Kathleen Cross.

“I want to thank those 13 school boards who ultimately elect us to these roles,” said board of education member Sahakian. “I would love to see a member of our district continue the tradition in representing the 13 districts of 23A.” Sahakian will step down at the end of his second term at the close of this year.

“It is my hope you will be advocates for those who need us,” added board member Telly Tse.

If elected to the position, Farid will take Sahakian’s place next to GUSD board member Kathleen Cross on the CSBA California Delegate Assembly.

The CSBA’s Delegate Assembly works with local school districts, county offices and the CSBA board of directors and executive committee to ensure that the association reflects the interests of school districts and county offices of education throughout California.

Farid shared a personal anecdote of her meeting with former board member Jennifer Freemon when they discussed becoming involved with the CSBA. Since then, Farid has met with delegates, spoken with the CSBA and showed interest in the position.

“People don’t realize we have a voice in our district, in our community. I am interested in your consideration,”. she said. “I feel I have a lot I would like to contribute.”

Farid was unanimously declared the nominee by the board.

In its board reports, board members congratulated Farid on her nomination.

“Congratulations to Ms. Farid on her nomination. It’s going to be awesome to have you on my side, so let’s do it,” said board member Cross.