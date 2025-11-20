Given Presents ‘Rewired and Overwhelmed – AI, Anxiety and the Price of Progress’

Local licensed therapist Jamie Given will be giving a presentation tonight, Thursday, Nov. 20 in the cafeteria of Crescenta Valley High School at 6 p.m. Her presentation is titled “Rewired and Overwhelmed – AI, Anxiety and the Price of Progress.”

It will be a presentation for parents, educators and school leaders. Given boasts years of experience supporting families and adolescents.

All are welcome to attend.

Final Town Council Meeting of the Year Planned

The final town council meeting of 2025 will be held tonight, Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Looking ahead, the council invites the community to the annual Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library.

The evening will feature festive performances by the Valley View Student Choir and Crescenta Valley High School’s elite singing group, the Charismatics. The Friends of the Library will provide refreshments and family-friendly activities, ensuring a warm and spirited kickoff to the holiday season.

CVTC Election Results Announced

The Crescenta Valley Town Council Election Committee has completed the preliminary count for the 2025 Town Council election which was held on Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 8 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church (Sadler Hall). A total of 82 ballots were received. Of these, six were provisional and were not counted at this time, leaving 76 verified ballots, including five absentee ballots. One mail-in ballot was disqualified and not included in the total.

Each voter was permitted to vote for up to three candidates, resulting in a total of 142 votes cast across all ballots.

Preliminary results are as follows:

Donna Libra received 66 votes (46.5%).

Harry Leon received 46 votes (32.4%).

Jo Ann Stupakis received 30 votes (21.1%).

This year’s ballots cast represent a 50% increase from last year.

Deadline Extended for Public Comments

The City of Glendale has extended the deadline to Nov. 21 for the public to make comments on its general plan.

To review the details of all of the plan elements and submit comments through the city website go to https://www.glendaleplan.com/.

City of Glendale Announces Opportunity to Claim Uncashed Checks and Deposits

The City of Glendale is working to return to their rightful owners unclaimed checks and deposits that have been unclaimed for more than three years. If no one claims the money within 45 to 60 days of the first notice, the funds will become the City’s property.

Some smaller amounts, such as unclaimed funds under $15 that have been outstanding for over a year, may automatically be transferred to the City’s General Fund without public notice.

A claim has to be filed by Dec. 9 by one of the following two methods:

– Submit a claim form to the Finance Department through the city’s website.

– Submit a claim online through the unclaimed property portal.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mryvpr77.

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade Apps Now Available

Applications for the Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade are now available on the Christmas parade website https://montrosechristmasparade.com. Those interested should click on the “Entry Forms” link at the top of the home page. The Scout application is coming soon. The theme this year is “The Christmas Time Machine.”

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 6 and begins at 6:10 p.m.