Grant Issued to BPD Targets Traffic Safety

The Burbank Police Dept. has received a $190,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to support enhanced traffic enforcement and education programs aimed at reducing serious injuries and fatalities on local roads. The grant program will run through September 2026.

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which strengthens our traffic enforcement efforts and helps make our roads safer for everyone,” said Lieutenant Emil Brimway. “Through a combination of education and enforcement, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes and protect all road users.”

The grant will support a variety of programs and initiatives, including:

▪ DUI checkpoints and patrols targeting impaired drivers

▪ High visibility distracted driving enforcement, focusing on California’s hands-free cellphone law

▪ Enforcement operations addressing behaviors that put bicyclists and pedestrians at risk

▪ Targeted enforcement of top crash-causing violations including speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and red-light violations, and unsafe lane changes or turns

▪ Community presentations on traffic safety topics such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and pedestrian and bicycle safety

▪ Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies

▪ Officer training and recertification, including Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) programs

▪ “Know Your Limit” campaigns and motorcycle safety enforcement operations

“Through focused traffic enforcement and education, we are working toward a future where everyone can travel safely on California roads,” said OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty. “By encouraging people to prioritize safety in their daily choices, we are fostering a strong road safety culture together.”

This program is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.