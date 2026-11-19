By Mary O’KEEFE

On Wednesday the spacecraft Voyager 1 reached a light day. This is historic because … wait for it … it will have gone where no one has gone before.

I have written so many times about Voyager 1 and Voyager 2. These two spacecrafts really have gone where no human spacecrafts have gone before – like through the heliosphere – and the amazing thing is they were created from pure human imagination, engineering and science.

As of Wednesday, Voyager 1 spacecraft was 16.094 billion miles away from Earth – the distance light travels in 24 hours – one light day. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are the only spacecraft to ever operate outside of the heliosphere – the protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields generated by the Sun.

So during my lifetime in the various careers I have worked I have had the chance to meet and work with a lot of people – many of them quite famous. Normally I am pretty much oblivious to who people are so I’m never really “star struck” – unless there is a connection with “Star Trek” of course – but I have to say I was never so nervous as when I interviewed Dr. Edward Stone, Voyager’s Project Scientist from 1972 to 2022.

Dr. Stone passed away in 2024 but his work lives on. We interviewed him just before Voyager 1 was about to pass the termination shock into the heliosheath in 2024. (According to the Internet, there is a difference between the heliosphere and the heliosheath. The heliosphere is the entire giant bubble-like region surrounding the Sun and the solar system, filled with the solar wind and the Sun’s magnetic field. The heliosheath is a specific, turbulent outer sub-region inside the heliosphere. It sits right at the edge, where the outward-rushing solar wind suddenly slows down, compresses, and heats up after crashing into the interstellar medium.)

Voyager had traveled about 33 years when it reached interstellar space – the space between stars, according to NASA in 2011.

“Our sun gives off a stream of charged particles that form a bubble around our solar system known as the heliosphere. The solar wind travels at supersonic speeds until it crosses a shockwave called the terminal shock … Voyager 1 crossed the termination shock in December 2004 and Voyager 2 crossed in August 2007. Beyond the termination shock is the heliosheath, where the solar wind dramatically slows down and heats up. Outside those two areas is territory dominated by the interstellar wind. As the interstellar wind approaches the heliosphere, a bow shock forms,” according to NASA.

The Voyagers were built by NASA’s JPL and its missions were to conduct closeup studies of Jupiter and Saturn, Saturn’s rings and the larger moons of the two planets. And to make it even more Star Trekky: its mission was to last five years. However, it went so far beyond what the original mission planned – which is no surprise to anyone who has followed missions managed by JPL.

Years ago I was lucky enough to attend a discussion with the engineers and scientists who created the Voyagers. They said they weren’t exactly supposed to be as ambitious as they were when it came to how far the Voyagers could go but they thought, “Why not try?”

And boy did these two spacecrafts give the Earth’s its exploration money’s worth.

“The Voyager mission was designed to take advantage of a rare geometric arrangement of the outer planets in the late 1970s and the 1980s which allowed for a four-planet tour for a minimum of propellant and trip time. This layout of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, which occurs about every 175 years, allows a spacecraft on a particular flight path to swing from one planet to the next without the need for large onboard propulsion systems. The flyby of each planet bends the spacecraft’s flight path and increases its velocity enough to deliver it to the next destination. Using this ‘gravity assist’ technique, first demonstrated with NASA’s Mariner 10 Venus/Mercury mission in 1973-74, the flight time to Neptune was reduced from 30 years to 12,” according to NASA.

After each pass of a planet the Voyagers just kept going. Voyager 2 sent back detailed photos of Uranus, its moons, magnetic field and dark rings. Voyager 1 made its closest approach to Jupiter in 1979, followed by Voyager 2 a few months later. Both Voyager 1 and 2 had flybys of Saturn in 1981.

So yes the science and engineering is remarkable but I am not sure if people are as awe inspired as they should be about what the Voyagers have done. We are so used to space exploration that it is an everyday occurrence. But we should remember that in a lab on Earth just a few miles from where I am writing now, in the early 1970s a group of scientists and engineers started working on Voyager 1 and Voyager 2. Science played a role but so did human imagination … and at the time it was a wild imagining. This was stuff science fiction was made of … exploring strange new worlds. It was an amazing time of exploration from the Moon landing to the spacecrafts exploring planets in the solar system.

I was a kid when this was happening and I was in a constant state of shock by what America was doing in space. I remember sitting next to my grandma watching the moon landing and having her share how she felt when she first rode in a motor vehicle. We would speak about how technology had advanced in her lifetime. And I know progress is much faster now. We are traveling at light speed (not literally) toward discoveries, toward the future of space travel and the future of humanity is tipping between an AI species evolution and humans attempting to hang on. These times are exciting and terrifying but I think we need to look back – and look up at the heavens and realize when humans put their minds to it they can reach not just the stars but beyond the stars.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Los Angeles County today lasting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most of the rain is expected in the early morning hours with an estimated one to two inches in the area outside of the foothills; those in the foothills may see rain up to three inches.

Although El Niño is on the mind of everyone it is not certain current conditions are caused by the El Niño.

“It is a pretty classic winter storm,” according to NOAA in Oxnard.

We will be seeing some wind with today’s rainstorm that could reach up to gusts of 30 mph.

It looks like the rain will be concentrated and move through the area today with dry out expected on Friday and Saturday but then we could see another possible rain day on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the low 50s today, then in the upper 50s through Tuesday.

Here are some totals from Gregg Inboden:

Rainfall on Nov. 15 saw 1/8 to 1 inch. Rainfall on Nov. 16 saw .06 inches.