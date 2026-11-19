By Mary O’KEEFE

For some time now AT&T has been working on phasing out its traditional landline phone services. Their plans, according to reports, is to have landlines gone by the end of 2029.

Leading communication provider AT&T has been working through federal and state laws/agencies to transition its customers to fiber optic or wireless voice. It filed applications with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in May this year to discontinue landline services, which would impact about 184,000 customers and 15,000 business accounts in California.

In California in June 2026, the FCC approved AT&T petitions for ending landline plans and the company has targeted stopping these services by June 1, 2027.

Here’s the problem – many of those landlines are in rural and mountainous areas where cell service is spotty, if not impossible – an area like Briggs Terrace in La Crescenta.

Briggs Terrace butts up against the Angeles National Forest and has been designated a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone by the state fire marshal and Cal Fire. For years the Crescenta Valley Fire Safe Council (CVFSC) has warned of the inability via cellphones and even through the Internet to get messaging out to families in this area. There have been proposals of placing fire sirens, similar to the aircraft sirens used during WWII, in the area; however, that has not been supported by LA County Fire Dept. Landlines are the best way for families to be warned of wildfires and evacuation warnings. During the 2009 Station Fire, which affected the Foothills area including Briggs Terrace, CVFSC continuously sent out messages via landlines updating residents of the fire’s progress and of evacuations warnings. If these landlines are eliminated a strong source of communication will be cut off.

On Monday, Senator Adam Schiff sent out a statement concerning this issue and encouraging the FCC to reject AT&T’s sweeping proposal to end landline service in California:

“As the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) moves to clear the way for AT&T to discontinue landline services essential to Californians, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and U.S. Representatives Doris Matsui (D-Calif.-07), Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.-19) and Mike Thompson (D-Calif.-04) are pushing the FCC to drop this effort that will prevent California from ensuring vulnerable and rural communities have reliable landline phone service.

“This new inquiry follows a July 2026 letter the lawmakers sent to the FCC Chairman Brendan Carr urging him to stop AT&T from shutting down landline services; however, rather than address the lawmakers’ concerns, the FCC approved AT&T’s application to decommission approximately 360 wire centers in California. On Oct. 30, the FCC issued a draft order to preempt California’s carrier of last resort (COLR) rules – the exact issue the lawmakers warned about.

“If the FCC adopts this order, it will eliminate California’s ability to require proof that wireless or fiber replacements actually work before copper wires are discontinued. It will also allow AT&T to discontinue landline service at several hundred wire centers in the state – affecting roughly 184,000 residential customers and 15,000 business customers in rural areas in California.”

“These rules require telecommunications companies to provide basic phone service to anyone within their service area who requests it, ensuring that no Californian is left without access to essential communications services, including 9-1-1,” the lawmakers wrote.

While the transition from copper to fiber optic systems and other technologies will modernize communications systems, the lawmakers emphasize the need to ensure service reliability and accessibility for communities.

“We urge you to provide the public with sufficient time and a fair opportunity to review and weigh in on the full text of the order rather than rush through a final decision that undermines public trust … We share the Commission’s goal in modernizing our nation’s communications networks and expanding fiber optic infrastructure to underserved communities. However, these efforts must be executed carefully, in a manner that protects vulnerable communities during emergencies and outages and preserves universal telephone service for all Americans,” the lawmakers concluded.

The full text of the letter can be found below:

Dear Chairman Carr:

We write again to raise concern over the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) efforts to eliminate California’s legal authority to require carriers to verify that wireless or fiber replacements function properly before retiring copper telephone networks. The draft order you circulated to the Commission on Oct. 30, 2026, purports to preempt the California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) Carrier of Last Resort (COLR) rules. These rules require telecommunications companies to provide basic phone service to anyone within their service area who requests it, ensuring that no Californian is left without access to essential communications services, including 9-1-1.

On July 22, 2026 [28] members of the California Congressional delegation asked the Commission to deny AT&T’s petitions and that request still stands. Following that letter, the Commission approved AT&T’s application to decommission approximately 360 wire centers in California covering about 184,000 residential locations in California.

If the FCC issues this purported blanket preemption, it will take away any oversight ability of California and other states to make sure sufficient alternative service exists without putting any system in place at the federal level to make that determination. In March, the Commission replaced its adequate replacement test with a carrier certification that a replacement service is available. The FCC relies on coverage reported by carriers and does not independently verify that there is alternative functioning service in the areas where copper will be retired. Without verification or oversight, California residents, including those in High Fire Threat Districts, will continue to lose basic service without access to an adequate replacement.

It should be noted that California’s rules do not stand in the way of modernization and are not meant to relegate Californians to outdated technology. The CPUC has told the FCC that its rules require reliable minimum service but do not require that service to be delivered over copper. If carriers can provide a replacement that meets California’s reliability standards, nothing prevents them from retiring copper systems. Congress preserved this protection in Section 253(b) of the Communications Act to allow states to create any necessary requirements to protect public safety, safeguard consumers’ rights, and ensure the continued quality of telecommunications services.

This month, the Commission is allowing copper retirement to begin in [18] states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. Those customers’ experiences over time may be helpful in determining the adequacy of wireless replacements. However, there is no dedicated mechanism for consumers to report problems with replacement service after discontinuance. These problems could range from thousands of blocked calls to 9-1-1 to problems with TTY devices, medical alert systems or home alarms. Rural communities and elderly populations will be most at risk.

We urge you to provide the public with sufficient time and a fair opportunity to review and weigh in on the full text of the order rather than rush through a final decision that undermines public trust. As carriers migrate their networks from copper to fiber optic systems and other technologies, this transition brings new opportunities to modernize our communications systems. At the same time, it raises serious questions about service reliability and accessibility, especially in areas prone to natural disasters, which increasingly extends well beyond California. The Commission recognized these concerns in September when it pulled another discontinuance application from automatic approval for further review and it should apply the same level of scrutiny in this circumstance. At the very least, any order should carve out areas at high risk for fires and other natural disasters and areas without verified indoor cellular coverage.

We also request that you respond in writing to the following questions by Dec. 15, 2026 and before any vote on the draft order:

Should a carrier have to show, with independently verified data, that its replacement service provides reliable indoor coverage before retiring copper in high-fire-threat areas? If not, what showing should be required? Of the more than 184,000 California locations approved for discontinuance, how many are in High Fire Threat Districts, and how many lack indoor wireless coverage? Do you agree that demonstrating wireless coverage under normal operating conditions does not necessarily establish that a network will remain reliable during a wildfire, extended power outage or other natural disaster? If testing identifies locations where the replacement service is unreliable or unavailable, will the FCC require the carrier to maintain existing service until an adequate alternative is available? Many wireless services stop working when the power goes out. Will the FCC require backup power for replacement services in disaster-prone areas so customers can still call 9-1-1 during outages? For customers in states approved for copper retirement, what mechanisms will be available to those individuals to report service failures, and how will the FCC use those reports? Should a state be permitted to require a carrier to demonstrate that its replacement service is reliable before landline service is discontinued? Should a federal discontinuance authorization automatically override state public safety requirements that address risks the FCC did not evaluate rigorously? Why should the Commission act before the courts rule on the challenges to the Network Modernization Order? Will the FCC share outage reporting data with state commissions, local governments, and first responders, with any necessary confidentiality safeguards applied to the data?

We share the Commission’s goal in modernizing our nation’s communications networks and expanding fiber optic infrastructure to underserved communities. However, these efforts must be executed carefully, in a manner that protects vulnerable communities during emergencies and outages and preserves universal telephone service for all Americans.