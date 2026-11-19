Hearing Postponed

The hearing on CHNA appeal of the 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd. project has been postponed to at least Feb. 23.

CVTC Meeting

The Crescenta Valley Town Council will have its monthly meeting at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. at 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Nov. 19. On the agenda is a presentation by Lee Miller of LA County Dept. Public Works who will make a presentation on El Niño preparation.

Notice from CVWD

Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) will be conducting an improvement project as part of CVWD’s ongoing pipeline replacement program. CVWD in-house construction crew will replace the existing six-inch water main along the 2400–2500 blocks of Frances Avenue with a new eight-inch water main.

Construction was due to start on Monday, Nov. 16 with a completion date of early February 2027.

Hours that the area is affected are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 2400-2500 Frances Ave will be closed to traffic daily. No Parking signs will be posted at least two (2) days prior to work. Residents are asked to park along Rosemont Ave. or Briggs Ave. and use alternate routes as needed.

Residents may experience noise, dust and construction equipment activity

during work hours; no interruption of water service is anticipated during this phase of work.

Those with questions can contact the District’s Customer Service Dept. at (818) 248-3925 or email customerservice@cvwd.com.

City of Glendale Offering Wildfire Risk Assessment

The Glendale Fire Dept. is offering free wildfire risk assessments for homeowners. Through these evaluations, fire prevention specialists conduct a Defensible Space and Home Hardening assessment, reviewing a property’s landscaping and exterior building features and providing personalized recommendations to help reduce wildfire risk.

The program is designed as an educational resource, not an enforcement effort. Glendale residents can sign up for a free evaluation through the City of Glendale’s Wildfire Risk Assessment program at https://tinyurl.com/5n76t4hd.