Are You Kidding Me?

I’ve often shared that being in the “news business” we hear a lot but don’t report on everything. We try to be sensitive to those stories that don’t affect the populace at large while providing information to our readers that they need and/or want to know.

This week I received a press release from the County of Los Angeles that the United States of America lost its status of measles eradication.

“The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health is aware of the Pan American Health Organization’s determination that the United States no longer meets the criteria for measles elimination,” reads the statement. “This means measles has spread continuously within the country for at least 12 months. The United States first achieved elimination in 2000 through a hard fought and coordinated public health effort and widespread vaccination of all eligible children and adults.”

Thankfully, according to the statement, one of the main reasons measles has not taken hold in LA County (though it has spread in Utah and Arizona) is due to the high rates of vaccination among school-aged children.

“With high vaccination coverage, measles that comes in does not spread and cause disease in others,” states the release.

Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health urges everyone to:

Make sure you and your children are up to date on MMR (mumps, measles and rubella) vaccine. Two doses are about 97% effective.

Get infants 6 to 11 months old an early MMR dose before international travel, and talk to your provider before traveling to areas with active outbreaks.

Call your healthcare provider before visiting if you develop fever and rash after travel or a possible exposure.

I found it especially interesting that Mary O’Keefe’s son had his MMR vaccination when he was little but over time the vaccine’s effectiveness diminished and he had to have a “booster” shot.

I have to vent a little here.

How is it that a country like the United States, which is not/was not considered a “third world country,” is again dealing with a disease like measles? I mean, we eliminated it once, right? And did you know that we are risking a resurgence in polio, mumps, rubella, diphtheria and tuberculosis? According to the National Institutes of Health, the United States is at risk for a resurgence of these diseases due to “declining childhood vaccination rates, vaccine hesitancy and public health gaps” and according to the World Health Organization, the decline is “driven by declining routine immunization rates, growing vaccine hesitancy, misinformation, foreign aid cuts and ongoing regional conflicts.”

I’m just glad that my kids received every vaccination they needed.