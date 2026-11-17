By Mary O’KEEFE

NASA is encouraging people to go out after sunset on Tuesday night (Nov. 17) and shine a light into the sky to send a symbol of support to Voyager 1 as it reaches a Light Day.

“NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft is about to pass an extraordinary milestone, a distance reached by no other human-made object: one light day away from Earth. After sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 17, we invite you to ‘Shine Bright for Voyager’s Light-Day’ by lighting a signal skyward, joining a worldwide celebration of this historic moment, nearly 50 years in the making,” according to NASA.

For those who want to participate, download the automated flasher [a flashing light] at https://tinyurl.com/wcx8kckc or grab a flashlight and sign V-G-R in Morse code:

V: ···— (three short flashes, one long flash)

G: ——· (two long flashes, one short flash)

R: ·—· (one short flash, one long flash, one short flash)

Voyager 1 will actually reach the Light Day on Wednesday at 2:16:07 PST. It has taken the spacecraft about 50 years of traveling through space and beyond the heliosphere to reach this historic designation.

It will be one light day away from Earth, that’s the distance a particle of light can travel in 24 hours, equaling about 16 billion miles.

So when people send out their light it will reach Voyager on Wednesday … one light day.

“A simple act. A shared moment. A celebration of humanity’s farthest reach,” NASA stated.