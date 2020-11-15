Town Council Election Results Announced

The results of the Crescenta Valley Town Council were announced on Saturday night. The top three vote-getters will be serving three-year terms; the next three will be taking seats as alternates each serving one-year terms.

Coming in first with 25% of the vote was Christopher Kilpatrick, then Jeffrey Rodriguez with 19% of the vote and Kerri Lewin with 17.9%.

The top three alternates were Johnny Brookbank with 12.8% of the vote followed bY Jo Ann Stupakis with 10.4% and Ted Yu with 9.4%.

The election was conducted on Friday evening and all day Saturday at St Luke’s. A total of 135 in-person votes were cast over the past two days. Forty-seven absentee ballots were requested and 44 were returned. There were five provisional ballots that were cast. Ultimately, there were 468 votes cast.