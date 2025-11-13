Update on the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project

The La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project has made significant progress in recent months. Major safety improvements have been implemented, including the realignment of intersections and enhanced pedestrian accessibility. Additionally, the contractor has completed installation of bio-retention facilities and critical infrastructure upgrades, including traffic signal and fiber optic systems, as well as the upsizing of existing sewer mainline.

While most improvements are expected to be completed by December 2025, certain key elements – including the installation of traffic signal poles, final paving, striping and decorative crosswalks – are scheduled for completion by March 2026, barring any additional unforeseen circumstances.

The revised schedule is due to unforeseen conflicts encountered during underground utility work and longer-than-anticipated lead times for the delivery of traffic signal materials. Installation and commissioning of traffic signal poles must be completed before paving and striping improvements can begin, as the new striping layout incorporates additional crossings to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The City remains committed to delivering a high-quality project that meets the long-term needs of the community and appreciates the public’s continued patience and cooperation throughout the construction process.

Tentative Construction Schedule:

January 2026: Installation of traffic signal poles, cabinets and gear

February 2026: Final paving and adjustment of utilities

March 2026: Striping, installation of decorative crosswalks and reflective pavement on Paloma Avenue

Impacted Streets

During the construction period, detours, intermittent lane closures, and traffic delays are expected on the following streets:

Location and Dates

La Crescenta Avenue between Roselawn Avenue and Urquidez Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently thru Nov. 14 (excludes weekends and holidays)

La Crescenta Avenue between Honolulu Avenue and Piedmont Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between Nov. 5 and Nov. 6

La Crescenta Avenue between Piedmont Avenue and Manhattan Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between Nov. 6 and Nov. 7

La Crescenta Avenue between Piedmont Avenue and Manhattan Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12 (excludes weekends and holidays)

La Crescenta Avenue between Piedmont Avenue and Montrose Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently between Nov. 13 and Nov. 14

