Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 16. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVTC Election Results Announced

A total of 82 ballots were received at the Nov. 7-8 Crescenta Valley Town Council election. Of these, six were provisional and are not counted at this time leaving 76 verified ballots, including five absentee ballots. One mail-in ballot was disqualified and not included in the total.

Each voter was permitted to vote for up to three candidates, resulting in a total of 142 votes cast across all ballots.

Preliminary results are as follows:

Donna Libra received 66 votes (46.5 percent).

Harry Leon received 46 votes (32.4 percent).

Jo Ann Stupakis received 30 votes (21.1 percent).

This year’s ballots cast represent a 50% increase from last year.

City of Glendale Announces Opportunity to Claim Uncashed Checks and Deposits

The City of Glendale is working to return to their rightful owners unclaimed checks and deposits that have been unclaimed for more than three years. If no one claims the money within 45 to 60 days of the first notice, the funds will become the City’s property.

Some smaller amounts, such as unclaimed funds under $15 that have been outstanding for over a year, may automatically be transferred to the City’s General Fund without public notice.

A claim has to be filed by Dec. 9 by one of the following two methods:

– Submit a claim form to the Finance Department through the city’s website.

– Submit a claim online through the unclaimed property portal.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mryvpr77.

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade Apps Now Available

Applications for the Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade are now available on the Christmas parade website https://montrosechristmasparade.com. Those interested should click on the “Entry Forms” link at the top of the home page. The Scout application is coming soon. The theme this year is “The Christmas Time Machine.”

Montrose-Glendale Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 6 and begins at 6:10 p.m.