FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Sipping and Mingling in Montrose

On Saturday night I had a couple of tickets to the (now famous) Montrose Wine Walk. I was welcomed by members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club who handed out goodies enclosed in a Montrose Shopping Park tote bag that included pour tickets, $10 MSP scrip and a commemorative wine glass used for each of the tastings. Also received was the all-important wristband that designated ticket holders were over the age of 21.

Held twice a year – in the fall and the spring – the Wine Walks are not only a great chance to try some new wines but to also see some familiar faces. In addition, I went into some local shops that I had never been to before. Case in point: Current Season, a newer store on Ocean View Boulevard just north of Honolulu Avenue.

After I checked in with the wine booth at Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard (in front of Froyo), I made my way over to Current Season. I heard they were serving some delicious wine – and I wasn’t disappointed.

Now, those who know me know how much I enjoy wine. In addition to serving some Daou sauvignon blanc (which my son, who enjoys a nice white, was relishing) I had a taste of Bonanza. Bonanza is from the Wagner Family whose members are famous for their Caymus wine. Not only was some wonderful wine poured, but Current Season offered a variety of bites to pair with the wine. And my friend Leslie Lesh was on hand, with her friend Kristin Martin, to make sure my evening started off right.

Making my way through Current Season I was wowed by the merchandise it offered – gorgeous items that I know I’d look good in!

Another highlight of the night was seeing wine connoisseur Brent Beaty at Once Upon A Time bookstore. He enthusiastically described the wines poured and offered ticket holders white or red. Always good to see Brent!

Over at Mountain Rose Gifts, I saw Mary Dawson who had brought up some wines from my “stomping grounds” (get it – a wine joke!) in Paso Robles.

I made sure to stop over at Merle Norman Cosmetics -Montrose where I saw Jeff and Kim Kelly. They are always pouring some terrific wine and this time didn’t disappoint. My son and I had our pick of Ancient Peaks Zinfandel, Thistle Mead and San Simeon Cabernet. Tough choice!

These are just a few of the many merchants that took part in Saturday night’s festivities. With live music along Honolulu and a wine glass in my hand, few things could go wrong – and they didn’t!

Now to wait for the spring wine walk…