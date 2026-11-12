Stabbing Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder

On Sunday, Nov. 8 at approximately 5 p.m., Glendale police officers responded to an altercation in the 1100 block of South Glendale Avenue involving two adult males.

During the altercation, one male brandished what was described to be a folding pocketknife and attacked the other, stabbing him. The suspect also sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene.

The victim remained at the scene until Glendale police officers and firefighters arrived. Glendale Fire Dept. personnel provided medical assistance and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he remains stable yet in critical condition. Officers and detectives conducted an investigation, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. The investigation revealed the identity and location of the suspect, where he was detained and ultimately arrested.

The suspect was identified as Levon Hakobyan, 30, of Van Nuys. Hakobyan was booked for attempted murder at the Glendale Police Dept. jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Dept. at (818) 548-4840.