Hearing Postponed

The hearing on CHNA appeal of the 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd. project has been postponed to at least Feb. 23.

Notice from CVWD

Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) will be conducting an improvement project as part of CVWD’s ongoing pipeline replacement program. CVWD in-house construction crew will replace the existing six-inch water main along the 2400–2500 blocks of Frances Avenue with a new eight-inch water main.

Crew mobilization is today, Thursday, Nov. 12 and tomorrow, Nov. 13 with a construction start of Monday, Nov. 16. The completion date is early February 2027.

Hours that the area is affected are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 2400-2500 Frances Ave will be closed to traffic daily. No Parking signs will be posted at least two (2) days prior to work. Residents are asked to park along Rosemont Ave. or Briggs Ave. and use alternate routes as needed.

Residents may experience noise, dust and construction equipment activity

during work hours; no interruption of water service is anticipated during this phase of work.

Those with questions can contact the District’s Customer Service Dept. at (818) 248-3925 or email customerservice@cvwd.com.

Rosemont Preserve Events

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants and cleaning up the trails for upcoming field trips. Help maintain the bioswale at the Preserve! Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

Then on Sunday, Nov. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, the gate will be open so guests can wander the Preserve.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

City of Glendale Offering Wildfire Risk Assessment

The Glendale Fire Dept. is offering free wildfire risk assessments for homeowners. Through these evaluations, fire prevention specialists conduct a Defensible Space and Home Hardening assessment, reviewing a property’s landscaping and exterior building features and providing personalized recommendations to help reduce wildfire risk.

The program is designed as an educational resource, not an enforcement effort. Glendale residents can sign up for a free evaluation through the City of Glendale’s Wildfire Risk Assessment program at https://tinyurl.com/5n76t4hd.

Glendale to Host Free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection Event

Local residents will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste and electronics during a free drive-thru collect event on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will take place at 1259 N. Verdugo road in Glendale – Lot 30. The free event is open to all Los Angeles County residents. Participants should secure hazardous materials in their vehicle’s trunk or pickup bed. A limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip applies. Business waste, tires, trash, and large appliances will not be accepted.

City Seeks Director of Communications & Community Relations

The City of Glendale is currently recruiting for the position of director of Communications & Community Relations.

For more information about the position, including qualifications and application instructions, please visit:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/glendaleca/jobs/5507756/director-of-communications-community-relations.