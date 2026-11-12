FSHA Cleared After Non-Credible ‘Swatting’ Incident

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) resumed regular classes and normal campus operations on Monday following a swift law enforcement response to a non-credible “swatting” call received last Wednesday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the FSHA security team received an anonymous phone call claiming a threat to the campus. School administrators immediately alerted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept.- Crescenta Valley Station and initiated standard emergency lockdown procedures to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff.

Law enforcement officers arrived promptly and conducted a comprehensive sweep of the campus grounds. Following a thorough inspection, authorities determined the threat was entirely non-credible and part of a broader series of automated hoax calls targeting several schools including in the Bay Area.

The lockdown was officially lifted late Wednesday afternoon, transitioning to a controlled shelter-in-place protocol to allow for an orderly dismissal. Out of an abundance of caution, local law enforcement provided an increased patrol presence on campus during morning arrival on Thursday.

“Our faculty, staff and security team acted with immediate precision and care to keep our girls safe,” said Marlena Conroy, president at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy. “While we are deeply thankful that our campus was safe, we will always act with utmost vigilance when it comes to our community. Anchored in our shared faith, we move forward united in strength and gratitude – thankful for the swift action of our first responders and deeply honored by the trust our parents place in us to cherish and protect their daughters.”

All academic schedules, athletic practices and campus extracurricular activities resumed as planned. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy continues to fully assist law enforcement with their ongoing investigation.

Provided by FSHA