FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Getting Ready for the Wine Walk

One of the most highly anticipated events hosted by the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. is coming up this Saturday night – the Holiday Wine Walk.

Though rain is expected early Saturday, by Saturday night it should be crisp and clear; however, in the past I have gone to the Wine Walk under the protection of an umbrella.

I love going into the many shops in Montrose that I normally wouldn’t step foot in – mainly because they don’t carry what I’m usually looking for. I typically meet some really nice folks, though.

Then there are the stores that I have gone into before – like Once Upon A Time bookstore. Brent Beaty is usually pouring some fantastic wines and is ready to tell you about them. Stopping in Once Upon a Time is a must for me.

If you haven’t been to a Wine Walk before, let me give you a brief primer on what you can expect.

When you first arrive, you’ll check in at the corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard where you’ll find members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club. They’ll be handing out a tote bag, a booklet of where you can find those shops that are pouring, pour tickets, scrip (a value of $10) that can be used at local shops and the all-important wine glass.

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In addition to other clubs to which I belong, I am a member of the Mary Pinola Education Fund (pinolafund.org) advisory board. Among the duties of the members is to review grant applications submitted by local organizations. Some of the applications are from clubs that are familiar to many while others are more obscure. The goal of the Pinola Fund is to give grants to those organizations that support education, so while all are worthwhile some fall outside the parameters of the Pinola Fund.