Public’s Help Sought

Detectives at the LASD – Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly attempted to take money from a person at an ATM.

On Aug. 4 at 5:41 p.m., a man, described as White, 20 to 25 years old, about 5’10” to 6’ tall, weighing about 150 to 180 lbs., waited near an ATM in the 500 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge. He appeared to be waiting for the victim to withdraw funds from the ATM. Once the money was drawn from the ATM the suspect ran up behind the victim, grabbed the victim’s arm and attempted to take the money from the victim’s hand. The victim screamed and resisted, causing the suspect to run away without obtaining any money.

At the time he was wearing a yellow hat with “8 8 8” embroidered across the front, gold framed aviator sunglasses, a black neck gaiter, a black “Kenzo” tiger print sweater, black sweatpants, black shoes and carrying a dark gray Gucci satchel. The suspect also has tattoos on his left hand/fingers.

Anyone who has any information as to the identity of the suspect should contact Crescenta Valley Station Detective Doan at (818) 236-4012.