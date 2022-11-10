DAR Holding Wreath-Laying

Representatives from The Don Jose Verdugo Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony on Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Montrose Vietnam Memorial at the corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard. The public is invited to attend. Representing the DAR will be Julianne Ellis-Rainey, Veterans Program director and DAR Regent Caroline Craven.

The public is also invited to attend a veterans family and community event honoring local vets on the same day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the steps of the La Cañada Flintridge City Hall at Olberz Park, One Civic Center Drive. This inaugural event is being organized by community member Kaitzer Puglia in conjunction with the DAR.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be removing invasive, non-native plants that pose a fire danger to the Preserve and weeding the demonstration garden. Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVTC Candidate Forum and Elections

The Crescenta Valley Town Council is hosting a candidate forum on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at its general meeting at the La Crescenta Library community room, 2809 Foothill Blvd. Taking part is Harry Leon, Aram Ordubegian, Ted Yu, Donna Libra and Dr. Young Suh. It will be moderated by local historian Mike Lawler.

The CVTC elections are on Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sadler Hall at St. Luke’s Church of the Mountains Episcopal Church at 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.