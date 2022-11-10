From the Desk of the Publisher

It’s Over … Almost

The election season has been … enthusiastic … to say the least. It seemed that just about every commercial on every television station (and on some radio stations as well) were telling voters to vote one way or another, whether for a measure or a person. I’m glad that even if the tallying isn’t finished in all areas (Bass or Caruso?) the commercials at least are finished.

Another thing I’m happy about is that I voted on Sunday – the day before the heavy rains came to the foothills. Going out during that storm would have been challenging at best.

And kudos to those polling places that were opened days before Election Day. I want to give a shout-out to the La Crescenta Woman’s Club where I cast my ballot. The people there were welcoming and, when they saw my confusion on how to operate the machine, were quick to come over and give instruction. Thank you!

_________________

I had the pleasure of speaking on Wednesday to the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada La Crescenta-AM. A small but mighty Club its members are active in their support of other non-profits and performing good works as well. For example, they have an ongoing coat collection. They collect and distribute coats to people in need and, seeing as cold as it got around here (for California), I’m sure those coats were well-received. Last week, Mary O’Keefe spoke to the group regarding the Fire House youth center. After listening to her presentation, the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada La Crescenta-AM presented her with a generous donation to subsidize the work of the Fire House.

I spoke about one of my favorite subjects: the genesis of the CV Weekly. I was able to share my background in the communications industry and how the CV Weekly came about. The group was attentive – and appreciative. Thank you for having me, Kiwanis Club of La Cañada La Crescenta-AM.

_________________

Finally, I don’t know about you but we here are scratching our heads asking how it is that November already arrived. As you probably understand, we live week to week. While it’s not surprising that we prepare our readers for upcoming events (and seasons) we sometimes get caught short. It’s not surprising to hear, for example, that our co-workers hurried to the grocery store to pick up Halloween candy. Before I knew that we wouldn’t be home to hand out treats, I filled with candy a ceramic pumpkin that my mother-in-law made.

Curiously, I looked into that pumpkin a couple of days ago and it was empty. Apparently Steve ate all the candy.

Thank goodness I stashed some away and he didn’t know where.